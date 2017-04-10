Flynn: Ugandan nun shows true spirit ...

Flynn: Ugandan nun shows true spirit of Easter

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Ray Flynn meets with Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe of Uganda before the Simmons College Leadership Conference at the Seaport Hotel on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Staff photo by Matt Stone Easter week is always a special time for my family and me but this year's celebration was particularly meaningful because I was able to catch up with a dear friend and modern-day saint, Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe, whose good work in Uganda has helped thousands of girls strive for the true meaning of the holiday: rebirth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC