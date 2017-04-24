East Africa: Burundi Still Unsafe for Refugees Return, Says Uganda
Burundi is not yet safe for the return of its nationals who sought refuge in neighbouring countries, says Uganda's minister for Relief Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek. Onek says the Burundian refugees in Uganda will not go back any time soon despite attempts by their government to persuade them to return.
