East Africa: 25-Year Kenya-Uganda Railway Deal Terminated

The Kenya Railways Corporation has terminated Rift Valley Railways' 25-year contract to run the Kenya-Uganda railway, casting dark clouds over the future of the private operator. The Business Daily has learnt that Kenya Railways terminated the contract last Thursday, citing RVR's failure to meet set operating targets, including payment of concession fees.

