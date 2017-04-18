Duke-Makerere scholars program assist...

Duke-Makerere scholars program assists biomedical engineering students from Uganda

The two inaugural Duke-Makerere scholars are continuing to adapt to life at the University, after coming to Duke from Kampala, Uganda to study biomedical engineering. Started in 2014, the Duke-Makerere Biomedical Engineering Partnership brings together students from Duke and Makerere University in Uganda to work on pressing global health issues.

