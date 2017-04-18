Duke-Makerere scholars program assists biomedical engineering students from Uganda
The two inaugural Duke-Makerere scholars are continuing to adapt to life at the University, after coming to Duke from Kampala, Uganda to study biomedical engineering. Started in 2014, the Duke-Makerere Biomedical Engineering Partnership brings together students from Duke and Makerere University in Uganda to work on pressing global health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC