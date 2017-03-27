Dr Nyanzi sacked for insulting Janet ...

Dr Nyanzi sacked for insulting Janet Museveni

KAMPALA. The chairman of the Appointments Board of Makerere University has ordered the suspension of research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi for her facebook posts insulting the First Lady and Education minister Janet Museveni.

