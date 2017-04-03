Does Aruu by-election signal fresh start for Electoral Commission?

The "new" Electoral Commission passed the first electoral test since being handed the mantle to lead the electoral body with observers and analysts opining that they held a much better organised by-election in Aruu North County than has been witnessed in the past. The Aruu North County by-election was the first election to be organised by the Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama led EC which replaced the Dr Badru Kiggundu-led one in November, 2016.

