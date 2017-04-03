Does Aruu by-election signal fresh st...

Does Aruu by-election signal fresh start for Electoral Commission?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The "new" Electoral Commission passed the first electoral test since being handed the mantle to lead the electoral body with observers and analysts opining that they held a much better organised by-election in Aruu North County than has been witnessed in the past. The Aruu North County by-election was the first election to be organised by the Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama led EC which replaced the Dr Badru Kiggundu-led one in November, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC