GMW is the time finance ministers, central bank governors, heads of securities and exchange commissions, MDs/CEOs of Banks, MDs/CEOs of insurance companies, heads of revenue generating organisations/ business / departments, top government officials, politicians, media organisations, schools and those involved in money matters globally raise awareness of financial education to reach/teach children and youth about money matters so as to create a present/future generations that will be free from poverty, recessions, famine, xenophobia, violence, corruption, robbery, theft, kidnapping, vandalism etc via meetings, interactive activities, workshop, summit, funfairs, launches, competitions, debates, roundtables, cultural activities, concert, music, dance etc.

