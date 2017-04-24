City traders ask URA to probe clearin...

City traders ask URA to probe clearing agents over charges

Read more: Daily Monitor

In the letter, a copy of which Daily Monitor has obtained, researchers revealed that some clearing firms are owned by the officers of URA and that they are strategically registered to defraud government by paying undervalue taxes and with a motive of self-tax exemptions. Kampala.

Chicago, IL

