Church leaders call for peace in East...

Church leaders call for peace in Easter message

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Church leaders have asked government to strengthen the criminal investigation arm of the police in order to detect and fight illegal activities in the country. Under their umbrella body; the Uganda Joint Christian Council , the preachers also called for the strengthening of community policing to break the criminal networks and bring gangsters to book.

