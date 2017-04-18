China boosts Uganda's humanitarian ef...

China boosts Uganda's humanitarian efforts

Read more: Daily Monitor

Chinese economic and commercial counsellor in Uganda, Ms Zhau Xingen hands over the relief items to the Secretary General Uganda Red Cross Society Robert Kwesiga. PHOTO BY BENJAMIN JUMBE Mr Kwesiga said the partnership between the Chinese Red Cross and Uganda Red Cross Society has been on for a number of years and humanitarian support of various forms given on several occasions.

Chicago, IL

