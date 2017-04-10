Bugandardcourt1 633x393

PIC :Uganda Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who was the guest of honour for the opening Day of Buganda Road Court Day, accompanied by Chief Majistrate of Buganda Rd.Photo by Peter Busomoke Court, Jamson Karemani inspecting the stall of Registration Books of Courts at Buganda Road Court on 12th Apr,2017.Deborah Mbabazi, the Resident District Commissioner Kampala has said that the mandatory 48 hours for a suspect to be produced in court are not enough for the police to finalize their investigations. She asked the police, the judiciary and the Director of Public Prosecutions to work together and have the detention period extended to 72 hours to give ample time for investigations before a suspect is arraigned in court.

