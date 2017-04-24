Brigidinder 162x162

A large number, especially those based outside of Gulu, were provided with little or no support upon their return from the bush. By Brigid Inder, OBE Having worked in northern Uganda since 2004 on conflict-related programmes with local women's organisations and networks, we have, over the years, developed some understanding of the significant inter-generational impact of armed conflict on families, clans and communities across northern Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.