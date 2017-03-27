Break-in at Ugandan newspaper deals blow to media0 min ago

Break-in at Ugandan newspaper deals b...

Break-in at Ugandan newspaper deals blow to media

The offices of Uganda's leading private newspaper were ransacked overnight and all its computers stolen, its editor said today, dealing a fresh blow to independent media in the country. "Almost all our desktops, a couple of laptops, cameras and hard drives were stolen," said The Observer editor Richard Kavuma, standing in the ransacked office in Kampala.

Chicago, IL

