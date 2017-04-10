Bank of Uganda halts operations of Sudhir's forex bureaus
The forex bureaus, including Crane Forex Bureau Limited, one of the oldest in Kampala, were ruled out of business after their application for new licenses was denied on grounds of lack of 'fitness and probity'. Others are Crane Forex Bureau Limited, Karibu Forex Bureau Limited and Redfox Bureau De Change Limited.
