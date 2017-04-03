AU hails Uganda's contribution in stabilizing Somalia

Uganda was the first country to deploy in Somalia in 2007 under AMISOM, providing a conducive environment not only for elections but also for social and economic development The Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira pins a medal on an AMISOM officer during a medal award ceremony in Mogadishu. AMISOM Photo The African Union has hailed the Government of Uganda for its active role in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.