AU hails Uganda's contribution in stabilizing Somalia
Uganda was the first country to deploy in Somalia in 2007 under AMISOM, providing a conducive environment not only for elections but also for social and economic development The Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira pins a medal on an AMISOM officer during a medal award ceremony in Mogadishu. AMISOM Photo The African Union has hailed the Government of Uganda for its active role in restoring peace and stability in Somalia.
