Analyzing CCTV cameras for Uganda's security

The country is in a state of mourning and increasing fears after the gruesome murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi which occurred in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb just about 100 meters from the deceased's residence on Friday March the 17th in broad daylight! It is indeed worth mourning and also raising fears and worries in the general public because peace and security has been this regime's strongest spike. Fear being instilled by the dark nights' fragility in past regimes, the biggest fraction of the citizens in the country would at the present time afford to sleep and wake up in peace.

