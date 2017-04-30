A biblical prophet's message is pertinent for Uganda
In my walk with the Lord, I recently read the book of Micah and found a striking resemblance between the problems which faced the kingdoms of Judah and Israel during the prophet's times and those of contemporary Uganda. Micah lived at the same time with prophets Hosea and Isaiah during the reign of King Jotham and King Hezekiah in 740-710 B.C. Prophet Micah was primarily concerned with the sins of exploitation and injustice, two evils which are rampant in Uganda today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
