What if Trump was president of Uganda?

Second, all the executive orders would have become law as it is nearly impossible to oppose what President Museveni proposes and if there is any obstacle, Trump being the wealthy businessman that he is would use financial inducements to bulldoze his intentions, be it by bribing Members of Parliament or according 'golden' perhaps 'diamond' handshakes. Following the 'surprising' election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America, every passing day has Trump in the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.