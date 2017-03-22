What if Trump was president of Uganda?

What if Trump was president of Uganda?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Second, all the executive orders would have become law as it is nearly impossible to oppose what President Museveni proposes and if there is any obstacle, Trump being the wealthy businessman that he is would use financial inducements to bulldoze his intentions, be it by bribing Members of Parliament or according 'golden' perhaps 'diamond' handshakes. Following the 'surprising' election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America, every passing day has Trump in the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC