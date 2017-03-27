We don't need Parliament approval on ...

We don't need Parliament approval on noise pollution fight, says UCC

He also said: "The law that we follow was enacted by Parliament in 2013 and we are carrying out our mandate." The Uganda Communications Commission has hit back at Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga over ban on outdoor radio communication systems commonly known as 'Bizindaro'.

Chicago, IL

