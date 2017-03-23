Warren Nyamugasira memorial lecture launched
Sheila Kwamara Woman MP Iganga district and the executive director Uganda Child NGO Network Stella Ayo sharing a light moment during the Warren Nyamugasira memorial lecture at Royal Suites in Bugolobi, Kampala on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Photo by Shamim Saad The first memorial lecture to honor the life and works of the late Warren Nyamugasira, a prominent Ugandan economist and researcher has been launched with eulogies from different speakers.
