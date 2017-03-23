Warren Nyamugasira memorial lecture l...

Warren Nyamugasira memorial lecture launched

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Sheila Kwamara Woman MP Iganga district and the executive director Uganda Child NGO Network Stella Ayo sharing a light moment during the Warren Nyamugasira memorial lecture at Royal Suites in Bugolobi, Kampala on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Photo by Shamim Saad The first memorial lecture to honor the life and works of the late Warren Nyamugasira, a prominent Ugandan economist and researcher has been launched with eulogies from different speakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC