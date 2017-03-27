UTB partners ICPA Uganda to promote t...

UTB partners ICPA Uganda to promote tourism

Uganda Tourism Board has announced a partnership with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Uganda through which the two agencies seek to promote Uganda's tourism potential to delegates of the forthcoming 4th Africa Congress of Accountants . ACOA is an international event held after every two years that brings together professional accountants and business leaders from the African continent and beyond.

