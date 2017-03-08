URA seizes smuggled goods worth millions

URA seizes smuggled goods worth millions

Tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority has impounded cement worth millions of Shillings that was allegedly smuggled into the country, senior officials have said. Officials said they intercepted the uncustomed cement as part of their responsibility to fight market distortions to protect the local manufacturers.

