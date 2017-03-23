URA reviews tax charges in Masaka aft...

URA reviews tax charges in Masaka after traders protest

Mr Jamil Ssenyonjo, the URA Kampala-South regional manager , talks to some of the traders in Masaka Town on Wednesday. PHOTO BY MARTINS E SSEKWEYAMA Records at URA indicate that Masaka sub-region comprising of eight districts has so far registered 124 per cent of their tax target for the first six months of this financial year, which translates to Shs3.74b against a target of Shs3.1b, a performance above last financial year's collections of 85 per cent.

