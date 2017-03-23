URA reviews tax charges in Masaka after traders protest
Mr Jamil Ssenyonjo, the URA Kampala-South regional manager , talks to some of the traders in Masaka Town on Wednesday. PHOTO BY MARTINS E SSEKWEYAMA Records at URA indicate that Masaka sub-region comprising of eight districts has so far registered 124 per cent of their tax target for the first six months of this financial year, which translates to Shs3.74b against a target of Shs3.1b, a performance above last financial year's collections of 85 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC