Uplifting community with free education

Uplifting community with free education

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Being brought up in camps during the Lord's Resistance Army war in northern Uganda, the director of Hope Centre Uganda, Kevin Akumu, 28, faced a lot of challenges in her education on top of sleeping hungry many times. Today, she realises her experiences were to shape her into the person she is today, someone who is touched by the plight of children undergoing the same challenges she went through during the two decades of LRA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC