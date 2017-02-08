Uplifting community with free education

Being brought up in camps during the Lord's Resistance Army war in northern Uganda, the director of Hope Centre Uganda, Kevin Akumu, 28, faced a lot of challenges in her education on top of sleeping hungry many times. Today, she realises her experiences were to shape her into the person she is today, someone who is touched by the plight of children undergoing the same challenges she went through during the two decades of LRA.

