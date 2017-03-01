UPDF soldier shot dead in fight with ...

UPDF soldier shot dead in fight with M-23 rebels

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kisoro. One UPDF soldier was shot dead while another sustained minor injuries in a cross fire as the army and Uganda Wildlife Authority security officials repulsed M-23 rebels that attempted to cross into Uganda at Sabinyo in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Kisoro District on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

