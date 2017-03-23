UK announces hefty funding package to...

UK announces hefty funding package to Uganda

19 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Lord Popat the envoy of the UK Premier, who is on a one week visit to the country that begun on Wednesday, told his host President Museveni that the export credit package will provide Uganda with greater access to competitive British Government trade finance, A visiting UK envoy to Uganda and Rwanda, Lord Popat has announced a major funding package in trade to Uganda. Lord Popat the envoy of the UK Premier, who is on a one week visit to the country that begun on Wednesday, told his host President Museveni that the export credit package will provide Uganda with greater access to competitive British Government trade finance, and enable more UK investors to bring their expertise, goods and services to the country's projects.

