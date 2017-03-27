Uganda, UNHCR appeal over refugees surge

Uganda currently hosts more than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees, 572,000 new arrivals who have continued to stream into the country in desperate need of safety and help since 8 July 2016. The Government and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have appealed to the international community for urgent and massive support for thousands of South Sudan refugees who continue to pour in the country, fleeing brutal conflict back at home, coupled with lack of food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.