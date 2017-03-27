Uganda: Two Granted Bail in High Profile Road Rage Murder Case

A court in Kampala has granted bail to two suspects and denied a third--considered the principle in a murder case that gripped Kampala in November last year. High Court judge Yasiin Nyanzi turned down the bail application of Mathew Kanyamunyu, who is believed to have shot and killed a community worker Kenneth Watmon Akena, after a minor traffic accident on Saturday November 12, 2016.

