Uganda: Tullow Wants $250 Million Set...

Uganda: Tullow Wants $250 Million Settlement Maintained

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

UK firm Tullow Oil has asked the Commercial court to throw out a case in which Jackson Wabyona, a Ugandan citizen, is challenging a deal in which Uganda Revenue Authority agreed to take less money from the oil company than what the tax appeals tribunal had ordered the company to pay. In his suit, Wabyona says it was wrong for URA to take only $250m from Tullow Uganda Limited and its affiliate company Tullow Operations Pty Limited instead of the $407m the tax tribunal had ordered in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC