Uganda: Tullow Wants $250 Million Settlement Maintained
UK firm Tullow Oil has asked the Commercial court to throw out a case in which Jackson Wabyona, a Ugandan citizen, is challenging a deal in which Uganda Revenue Authority agreed to take less money from the oil company than what the tax appeals tribunal had ordered the company to pay. In his suit, Wabyona says it was wrong for URA to take only $250m from Tullow Uganda Limited and its affiliate company Tullow Operations Pty Limited instead of the $407m the tax tribunal had ordered in 2014.
