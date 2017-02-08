Uganda to host African Evaluation Con...

Uganda to host African Evaluation Conference

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The Commissioner Information, Dissemination, Monitoring and Inspection OPM, Moses Watasa said the event is expected to attract 600 delegates and experts Commissioner Information Dissemination Monitoring & Inspection Moses Watasa addressing the media on the African Evaluations Association Conference that will be hosted in Uganda this month. Photo by Racheal Nassuuna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC