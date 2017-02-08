Uganda: Spy Boss' Son Sent Back to Luzira Prison
Mr Brian Bagyenda, son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation , who is facing a charge of murdering his 22-year-old university girlfriend, has been sent back to luzira Prison. Mr Bagyenda, the son to Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, had appeared at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court for the mention of his case.
