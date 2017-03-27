Uganda: Senior Kony Rebel Surrenders

Uganda: Senior Kony Rebel Surrenders

56 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A former senior signaller in the Lord's Resistance Army led by elusive rebel leader Joseph Kony has defected from the rebel outfit to the Uganda People's Defense Forces . Lt Michael Omona, 33, defected on January 20, from the jungles of Central African Republic after spending 23 years in captivity.

