Uganda: Schools Start Sanitary Pads Project

Two primary schools in Masaka District have embarked on a project to locally produce sanitary towels for adolescent school girls. Teachers at Butale Mixed Primary School and Kyamuyimbwa Primary School, both located in Kabonera Sub-county, towards the end of last year embarked on a project to teach pupils how to make their own sanitary pads.

Chicago, IL

