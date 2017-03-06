Uganda: Ruling Party Politicians Accused of Grabbing Land

The ongoing land evictions where bona fide tenants have lost their land to powerful individuals in the army and government is a big shame to the ruling NRM party, senior presidential assistant on political affairs Roland Kakooza Mutale has said. Maj Mutale cited an example of Luweero Triangle where several families are homeless after their land was allegedly grabbed by powerful individuals in government whom he declined to name.

