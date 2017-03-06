Uganda: Ruling Party Politicians Accu...

Uganda: Ruling Party Politicians Accused of Grabbing Land

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The ongoing land evictions where bona fide tenants have lost their land to powerful individuals in the army and government is a big shame to the ruling NRM party, senior presidential assistant on political affairs Roland Kakooza Mutale has said. Maj Mutale cited an example of Luweero Triangle where several families are homeless after their land was allegedly grabbed by powerful individuals in government whom he declined to name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC