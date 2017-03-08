Uganda: Rolex - Nation's Favourite St...

Uganda: Rolex - Nation's Favourite Street Snack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A tray of eggs, balls of wheat dough neatly lined up in rows, a cup of cooking oil, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and salt, a flat pan and busy young men under a makeshift structure prepare Uganda's favourite street snack called rolex. A rolex, which can be found at any street in urban areas in Uganda, is a thinly-rolled pastry stuffed with fried eggs, cabbage, tomatoes and onions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC