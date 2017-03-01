Uganda: Return of Insecurity Looms in...

Uganda: Return of Insecurity Looms in Karamoja

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The UPDF 3rd Division commander in Karamoja, Brig Dick Olum last Thursday expressed fear over suspected rearmament in the sub-region. Speaking at a cross border peace meeting between the Turkana and Karimojong pastoralists in Moroto District, Brig Olum said the threats follow a surge in the number of illegal guns the army is collecting from locals compared to the previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC