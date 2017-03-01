Uganda: Return of Insecurity Looms in Karamoja

The UPDF 3rd Division commander in Karamoja, Brig Dick Olum last Thursday expressed fear over suspected rearmament in the sub-region. Speaking at a cross border peace meeting between the Turkana and Karimojong pastoralists in Moroto District, Brig Olum said the threats follow a surge in the number of illegal guns the army is collecting from locals compared to the previous years.

