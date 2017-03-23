Uganda: Police Spokesperson's Killing Triggers Calls for Overhaul of Force
The quest by the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura to have his tenure renewed for the fifth time in November faces a test after President Yoweri Museveni's utterances last week betrayed a crisis of confidence in his leadership. The president charged the force had been infiltrated by criminals, and ordered Mr Kayihura to clean up, a task multiple analysts say is not simple to execute, as it requires a major shakeup of the police ranks.
