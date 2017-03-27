Uganda: Police, Besigye in Cat and Mo...

Uganda: Police, Besigye in Cat and Mouse Chase

Kayunga District was yesterday the stage for cat and mouse chase scenes between police and Opposition politicians led by former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye. The politicians were in the area to hold a rally in support of their anti-land grabbing campaign dubbed "My Land, My Life."

