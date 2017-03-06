Uganda: Panic As Airport Expansion Di...

Uganda: Panic As Airport Expansion Displaces Agriculture Workers

The looming eviction of ministry of Agriculture staff residing near Entebbe International Airport to pave way for the expansion of the airport, has left the affected persons concerned. Questions have been raised and accusations of collusion on the part of those driving the project are flying about.

Chicago, IL

