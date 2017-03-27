Uganda named the friendliest country
The friendliness is determined by how expatriates are welcomed or received and this has helped to integrate expatriates into the Ugandan community. Uganda has been described as the friendliest country globally following a survey conducted among expatriates globally, according to the BBC.
