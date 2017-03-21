Uganda: Museveni's Boda Boda Remark D...

Uganda: Museveni's Boda Boda Remark Draws Public Rage

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Human rights activists and former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday castigated President Museveni for asking motorists to preemptively attack any boda-boda rider who is deemed to be following their vehicles in a suspicious manner. The President's call of "sorting out boda boda riders" who suspiciously trail people's cars followed the Friday assassination of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi by gunmen moving on motorcycles resembling boda-bodas .

Chicago, IL

