Uganda: Makerere Closure Case Adjourned to May
Hearing of the case in which Makerere students are challenging the November 1, 2016 closure of the university has been adjourned to May. Ajiji Akay Mackay, the deputy registrar of the Civil Division of the High court in Kampala, informed the applicants through their lawyers of Centre for Legal Aid that due to a backlog, the judge was not able to handle the case. Sixteen students from the School of Law are challenging what they call arbitrary closure of Makerere University by President Yoweri Museveni.
