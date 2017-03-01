Uganda: MAK Changes Criteria for Admission to Law Course

Kampala - Makerere University insists pre-entry exams shall be the sole criteria for admission of students on government scholarship to the Bachelor of Laws course instead of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education . Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, the university's academic registrar, said: "The A-Level results and other relevant qualifications will determine eligibility to sit the pre-entry exams.

