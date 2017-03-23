Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Probe - Invest...

Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Probe - Investigators Frustrated

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The multi-agency investigation into the murder of Andrew Felix Kaweesi is still grappling with one major question - the motive of the yet-to-be-identified killers. Investigators have so far arrested several suspects and identified the killer gun as an M4 rifle, as the hunt for Kaweesi's killers intensifies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC