Uganda: Is Media Helping or Hurting the Economy?

Economy collapses!", "Economy on life support!", "Companies struggle as economy takes down turn!"... I guess you have met such screaming headlines, and yes, this is what our eyes are treated to every other day from numerous news outlets. The Ugandan economy has become a story of its own, commanding prime real estate in print, radio and electronic media.

