Uganda: India Woos Uganda, Rwanda to ...

Uganda: India Woos Uganda, Rwanda to Expand Footprint in Region

1 hr ago

The visit of Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari to Uganda and Rwanda is seen as a strategy by the Asian giant to cement its presence in East Africa through trade deals and partnerships in order to rival China and Turkey. Mr Ansari, accompanied by government officials and businessmen, arrived in Rwanda on February 19 for a three-day visit, during which he signed three agreements that will enhance bilateral ties between the two countries and announced that India would open a mission in Kigali.

Chicago, IL

