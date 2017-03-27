Uganda: How Museveni Trapped Finance Ministry Officials Over Bribes

Ministry of Finance employees who witnessed the arrest of two of their senior colleagues that the President has accused of pocketing bribes from investors, have described the Monday episode as "one of a dramatic scene only seen in a detective movie". According to eye-witnesses, at about 3pm on Monday, a group of seemingly "mean-looking security men" disembarked and immediately sealed off all exit avenues at the Ministry of Finance headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.