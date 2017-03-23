Uganda: How Museveni, Bashir Struck D...

Uganda: How Museveni, Bashir Struck Deal to Release Sudanese Soldiers

The release of Sudanese Prisoners of War by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North rebels early this month was a highly secretive mission executed by Uganda's security and intelligence operatives. According to security sources in Kampala and Khartoum, the Director General of External Organisation, Mr Joseph Ocwet, quietly executed the mission.

Chicago, IL

