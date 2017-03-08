Uganda: Gulu Power Blackout Blamed On...

Uganda: Gulu Power Blackout Blamed On Vandalism

Umeme officials have blamed the current power outage affecting Gulu and other districts in northern Uganda on power theft and vandalism of their property. They argue that the main power lines from Soroti through Lira have been tampered with by unknown individuals for financial gains.

