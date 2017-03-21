Uganda: Govt to Set Up Shs1 Trillion ...

Uganda: Govt to Set Up Shs1 Trillion Unitary Oil Pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Energy minister Irene Muloni has said government is set to construct a unitary pipeline worth $3.35b that will transport the country's crude oil from Hoima to Tanga Port in Tanzania. "The Ugandan government together with our Tanzanian counterparts and the three oil companies Tullow Oil, Cnooc and Total Oil that we are working with are going to form a unitary company called the East African Crude Oil Company and agree on the shareholding of how much each partner is going to take in terms of the total profits and also ensure proper reinvestment in the project," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC