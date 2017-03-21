Uganda: Govt to Set Up Shs1 Trillion Unitary Oil Pipeline

Energy minister Irene Muloni has said government is set to construct a unitary pipeline worth $3.35b that will transport the country's crude oil from Hoima to Tanga Port in Tanzania. "The Ugandan government together with our Tanzanian counterparts and the three oil companies Tullow Oil, Cnooc and Total Oil that we are working with are going to form a unitary company called the East African Crude Oil Company and agree on the shareholding of how much each partner is going to take in terms of the total profits and also ensure proper reinvestment in the project," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.